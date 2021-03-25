Pierce Brosnan joins the cast of Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam'

Left Menu

Pierce Brosnan is stepping into Fate's shoes! The Golden Globe-nominated actor is taking on his first-ever superhero role. He has been cast as Dr Fate in DC and New Line's upcoming movie 'Black Adam' alongside actor Dwayne Johnson, who is playing the titular role.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 16:39 IST
Pierce Brosnan and Dwanye Johnson. Image Credit: ANI

Pierce Brosnan is stepping into Fate's shoes! The Golden Globe-nominated actor is taking on his first-ever superhero role. He has been cast as Dr Fate in DC and New Line's upcoming movie 'Black Adam' alongside actor Dwayne Johnson, who is playing the titular role. Johnson welcomed the actor on board by tweeting, "Such a pleasure to announce the final member of our #JusticeSociety, the bad ass statesman, Mr @PierceBrosnanas the iconic and all knowing, DR. FATE. I'm grateful to have such a talented, diverse and hungry cast. #BlackAdam."

As per Variety, Brosnan will play a different kind of hero as Kent Nelson, the original Dr Fate, who becomes a being of great power when he wears the Helmet of Fate. Dr Fate also becomes a founding member of the Justice Society of America (JSA). The former 'James Bond' actor is the final cast member to round out the 'JSA', joining Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.

'Black Adam' follows the story of the anti-hero of the same name, played by Johnson. The character of Black Adam first appeared in DC Comics in the 1940s as a power-corrupt villain, and slowly became an anti-hero by the 2000s, known for his disregard of rules and conventions. The forthcoming film is helmed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who also directed Johnson in Disney's 'Jungle Cruise'. Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani wrote the latest draft of the script, with Adam Sztykiel writing the previous draft.

Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions are producing with Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo. FlynnPictureCo's Scott Sheldon will serve as executive producer. 'Black Adam' is also a spinoff of 2019's 'Shazam!', which is getting a sequel, 'Shazam! The Fury Of The Gods'. Shazam and Black Adam are arch-rivals in the DC Universe.

Meanwhile, Brosnan is known for a myriad of roles, including James Bond in four of the franchise's films, the 'Mamma Mia!' films, 'The Matador' and 'The Ghost Writer.' He most recently starred in Will Ferrell's 'Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga,' and can be seen in the upcoming film adaptation of 'Cinderella' in July. (ANI)

