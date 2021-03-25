Left Menu

Jessica Alba reveals why she stepped away from acting

American actor and entrepreneur Jessica Alba recently opened up about her decision to take a back seat from acting after the birth of her first child.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 17:11 IST
Jessica Alba reveals why she stepped away from acting
Jessica Alba. Image Credit: ANI

American actor and entrepreneur Jessica Alba recently opened up about her decision to take a back seat from acting after the birth of her first child. As per People magazine, the co-founder of The Honest Company is on the March cover of Romper and spoke to the outlet about how becoming a mother in 2008 to her daughter Honor changed how she viewed her health and her career.

"My mother had cancer at a really young age. Many women in my family have passed from various different cancers, none of them genetic," Alba said, adding she also "grew up with chronic illness." "I had five surgeries before I was 11 years old. I had chronic allergies, and I was hospitalized a lot as a child. I had this real moment of, I want to live, and thrive, and spend as much time with this little person that I'm bringing into the world as possible and stay," she said.

The 39-year-old star added, "So, my health matters. I want this little person to be healthy. And it's really freaking hard to be happy when you don't have your health." "That's really what motivated me. My motivation was not like, 'Am I ever going to get hired again?' Frankly, I was at the top of my career," the 'Sin City' star said.

After Honor's birth, Alba realised she "couldn't go back to what I was doing before and be authentic. I just couldn't. I just didn't care about it anymore the same way. It was something bigger." "I felt like if I was going to, I guess, sort of get this platform, what can I do with it that could be meaningful and make a difference. That reality just felt so real when I became a mom for the first time," she continued.

The star is also a mother to nine-year-old daughter Haven and three-year-old son Hayes with husband Cash Warren. Alba has begun acting a bit more, most recently in the TV series 'L.A.'s Finest' opposite Gabrielle Union. Last month, the actor revealed her father, Mark Alba, had thyroid cancer and was undergoing "radiation therapy." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Prof. Salim Abdool Karim steps down from MAC on COVID-19

The Health Department has confirmed that Professor Salim Abdool Karim has stepped down from the Ministerial Advisory Committee MAC on COVID-19, with effect from 23 March 2021.His resignation is exactly one year since he chaired the committe...

Sebi eases norms to encourage listing of start-ups

To encourage listing of start-ups, markets watchdog Sebi on Thursday approved a slew of relaxations to norms, including reducing holding period for pre-issue capital.Besides, the regulator approved revamping of delisting rules and rationali...

U.S. ambassador tells Lebanese leaders it is time to form government

The U.S. ambassador to Beirut called on Lebanese politicians on Thursday to set aside their differences to rescue the country from its many crises, after months of wrangling that has blocked agreement on a new government.She joined a chorus...

Aussie Rules match falls short of post-COVID crowd record

Hopes of a world record stadium attendance for a sporting event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic were dashed on Thursday when 51,723 fans turned out at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for an Australian Rules match between Carlton and C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021