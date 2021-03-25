Ashley Tisdale, Christopher French become parents to baby girl

''High School Musical'' star Ashley Tisdale and her husband, musician Christopher French have welcomed their first child, a baby girl whom they have named Jupiter.

The 35-year-old actor, who announced her pregnancy last September, said that the baby was born on Tuesday.

''Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.21,'' she wrote on Instagram the next day.

Tisdale and French, 39, have been married for six years.

The couple got engaged in 2013, having dated for over one year. They exchanged vows on September 8, 2014 in a small private ceremony held in Santa Barbara, California.

