Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson's 'Saw' to release on earlier date

The fans of the much-loved horror-thriller film 'Saw' now have a reason to rejoice as the ninth instalment in the horror franchise titled 'Spiral

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 18:50 IST
A still from the trailer of 'Saw' (Image courtesy: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI

The fans of the much-loved horror-thriller film 'Saw' now have a reason to rejoice as the ninth instalment in the horror franchise titled 'Spiral: From the Book of Saw,', will premiere in theatres a week earlier than originally planned. According to Variety, the film, starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson, is now set to debut on May 14.

Lionsgate, the studio behind 'Spiral,' opted to move up opening weekend because cinemas in New York and Los Angeles, two of the biggest moviegoing markets in the country, have recently reopened. On Tuesday, Disney's 'Black Widow' vacated its May 7 slot, leaving room on the calendar. 'Spiral' will open on the same day as Angelina Jolie's thriller 'Those Who Wish Me Dead.' "With movie theatres now open in New York and Los Angeles and moviegoers returning to their favorite pastime, 'Spiral,' starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson, puts a fresh spin on a favourite franchise," said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group president of distribution David Spitz.

"We know that Saw fans, as well as those experiencing their first Saw adventure, will be on the edge of their seats with this thrilling new film. We are proud to support the exhibitors with one of our most eagerly awaited films. We are confident this film will kick off a robust summer moviegoing season," added Spitz. As reported by Variety, 'Spiral' was initially scheduled to open in 2020, but it was delayed to May 21, 2021, due to the pandemic.

The upcoming film follows an esteemed police veteran (Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel 'Zeke' Banks (Rock), and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) as they take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city's gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer's morbid game. Darren Lynn Bousman directed the film, from a script by Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger. (ANI)

