Asha Bhosle to receive Maharashtra Govt's highest honour

Maharashtra Government on Thursday said legendary singer Asha Bhosle has been selected for Maharashtra Bhushan award, the state government's highest honour.

A committee chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray decided to nominate Bhosle for the award for the year 2020.

The award, instituted in 1996 by Maharashtra Government to recognise distinguished work and achievements of eminent persons from the state, representing different walks of life, carries a cash prize and a citation.

Her sister Lata Mangeshkar had won the award in 1997.

Bhosle said she got to know from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that she has been selected for the award for 2020.

''I thank him that he thought of choosing me for this award,'' Bhosle said.

''People of Maharashtra have loved me a lot and have treated me as part of their family over these many years,'' she said.

Asked what does it feel to be in her mid-80s, Bhosle said, ''Age is just a number. I feel I am as old as my mind.'' Born on September 8, 1933 in Sangli district, Bhosle was initiated into music by her father, the renowned Marathi stage actor-singer Dinanath Mangeshkar.

Having sung her first song for a Marathi film in 1944, she has the distinction of having sung thousands of songs in practically every major Indian language.

The versatility of her voice and talent has been acknowledged through a host of awards conferred on her, including the National Award twice, the prestigious Filmfare Award eight times, and the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001.

Bhosle was selected for the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2000.

