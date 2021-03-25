Left Menu

French film director Tavernier dies

"We are sad to announce the disappearance today of Bertrand Tavernier," said the institute, of which Tavernier was the president. Pianist Herbie Hancock won the Academy Award for Best Original Score for "Round Midnight" and U.S. saxophonist Dexter Gordon won an Academy Award nomination for best actor.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-03-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 20:58 IST
French film director Tavernier dies

French film director Bertrand Tavernier, who won international acclaim with his 1986 jazz film "Round Midnight", has died, the Institut Lumiere film museum said on its Twitter feed. He was 79. "We are sad to announce the disappearance today of Bertrand Tavernier," said the institute, of which Tavernier was the president.

Pianist Herbie Hancock won the Academy Award for Best Original Score for "Round Midnight" and U.S. saxophonist Dexter Gordon won an Academy Award nomination for best actor. A prolific director who made dozens of movies and documentaries, Tavernier won several French Cesar awards as well as accolades at the Cannes, Berlin, Venice and other film festivals.

"A Sunday in the Country" from 1984 won him best director at the Cannnes film festival and nomination for best foreign language film at the Golden Globes and BAFTA awards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch police close off parliament area after bomb threat

Dutch police on Thursday afternoon said parliamentary buildings and the surrounding area in The Hague had been closed off following a bomb threat.Hague police said they were investigating the scene, without giving further details. ...

Israeli-owned ship damaged by Iranian missile in Arabian Sea, Israeli media report

A cargo ship owned by an Israeli company was damaged by an Iranian missile in the Arabian Sea earlier on Thursday, Israeli media reported.According to a report by the Ynet news website, the ship, sailing from Tanzania to India under a Liber...

Boulder shooting suspect held without bail, will undergo mental health assessment

A judge in Boulder, Colorado, on Thursday ordered a 21-year-old man accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a supermarket to be held without bail while he undergoes a mental health assessment requested by his lawyers. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa...

Seven additional judges of Allahabad HC take oath

Chief Justice Govind Mathur on Thursday administered oath to seven new additional judges of the Allahabad High Court.Those who took oath were justices Mohd Aslam, Anil Kumar Ojha, Sadhna Rani Thakur, Naveen Srivastava, Syed Aftab Hussain Ri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021