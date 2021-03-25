Van Gogh's 'A Street Scene in Montmartre' fetches 14 mln euros at auction

Van Gogh's 'A Street Scene in Montmartre' fetches 14 mln euros at auctionReuters | Paris | Updated: 25-03-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 21:09 IST
A Vincent Van Gogh painting of a Paris street scene that had been held in a private collection for over a century, sold for 14 million euros ($16.50 million) at auction on Thursday.
Auction house Sotheby's had set an estimated value of between 5 million euros and 8 million euros for "A street scene in Montmartre", painted in 1887 while the artist was lodging with his brother Theo in the French capital.
($1 = 0.8483 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vincent Van Gogh
- Sotheby's
- Paris
- French
- Montmartre
- Theo
ALSO READ
Cycling-Roglic wins Paris-Nice stage four to take overall lead
Cycling-Roglic wins Paris-Nice stage four to take overall lead
Over 1500 Tibetans protest in Paris against decades of Chinese atrocities
Cycling-Roglic wins Paris-Nice stage four to take overall lead
Kerry says Paris Agreement signatories not doing enough to limit global warming