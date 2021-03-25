Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-03-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 23:01 IST
300 people fined in Jammu for not wearing face masks

Nearly 300 people were fined for not wearing face masks in Jammu in a massive drive to ensure COVID-19 guidelines are followed in the city, police said on Thursday.

Over Rs 1.45 lakh has been collected as fines for not wearing masks since Wednesday, they said.

Police have put in a great deal of effort to strictly implement the orders of the administrative authorities regarding measures to curb COVID-19, officials said.

Announcements were made appealing to the people to follow the guidelines, maintain social distancing, wear proper masks and avoid crowded places, they said.

The people were warned that violators will be strictly with strictly, the police said.

