Will not give into divisive politics, say makers of viral Bengali song

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-03-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 23:24 IST
A galaxy of Bengali actors and musicians came together in a music video, stressing the need to stamp out 'fascist forces', days ahead of the elections in the state.

From NRC-CAA to unemployment, the video reflects on the current issues in the country with digs at the bloodsheds in the name of religion and the orgy of violence.

''We will not give into divisive and steamrolling politics, which defies all democratic norms. No political party is a saint, but there's a time when you have to call out the autocrats and choose the lesser-evil,'' actor-director Parambrata Chatterjee told PTI.

''The message of the song is pretty clear. There's still a relevance of the civil society which can speak the more important narratives of the times without having any particular party colour,'' he added.

The song in which the words -- ''Ami anyo kothao jabona, ami ei deshe tei thakbo'', meaning I won't go anywhere else and would continue to live in this country'' come as a refrain has been penned by actor Anirban Chatterjee.

The music video is directed by young actors Riddhi Sen and Rwitobroto Mukherjee.

''We have to defeat the dark forces who are spreading the ideology of hatred and clamping diktats on us,'' said actor Riddhi.

He said that the song, which brought together several top actors and musicians of West Bengal, was being planned since 2019-end when the country was on a boil over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

''However, we thought nothing could be more appropriate moment than this as we could spread our words to make people aware of the inherent danger,'' Riddhi said.

Titled 'Nijeder Mote, Nieder Gaan' (Our song about our views), the song also takes digs at the effort to pass off mythology as history, besides noting the state of women's safety in the country and LGBTQ rights.

Actor Deboleena Dutta Mukherjee, who has also lent voice, said, ''We have clearly pronounced our stance against fascism in the video.'' ''When Riddhi broached the topic to me and asked me to be part of the video, I immediately agreed. I think the message against the politics of hatred and fascism has come loud and clear in the video, which already got widely shared on social media. This is very urgent in the present situation,'' she told PTI.

Deboleena was viciously trolled with threats of rape and beheading on social media after she said at a panel discussion recently that she can cook beef.

The video has been shot in different parts of Kolkata, including the iconic College Street and Chinese Kali Bari in Tangra, while featuring books by BR Ambedkar and 'Raktakarabi' by Rabindranath Tagore.

''The whole idea is aimed at thwarting forces of hatred and divisive ideology,'' Riddhi added.

The music video also stars actors Kaushik Sen, Santilal Mukhopadhyay, singers Anupam Roy, Rupankar Bagchi and Anindya Chattopadhyay, and director Suman Mukhopadhyay, among others.

The song has been a hit online with viewership crossing into lakhs within a few hours of its release on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram on Tuesday night.

