Entertainment News Roundup: Actor Depp loses bid to appeal wife beater libel ruling; French film director Tavernier dies and more

'No Zoom' Oscars causes backlash, Hollywood media reports

The "No Zoom" policy for this year's Oscars ceremony is proving a headache for multiple nominees who live outside the United States and who are still under pandemic restrictions, according to Hollywood publications. Variety and Deadline Hollywood reported on Wednesday that publicists and some studio executives have complained to the film academy about logistics, costs and quarantine issues raised by the decision to bar nominees from taking part in the ceremony remotely.

Disney delays 'Black Widow' debut, adds streaming option in summer movie shuffle

Walt Disney Co on Tuesday delayed the worldwide release of Marvel Studios film "Black Widow" by two months until July and said it would offer the movie simultaneously in theaters and for a fee on the Disney+ streaming service. Theater operators had been hoping that "Black Widow," starring Scarlett Johansson as the Russian-born spy-turned-superhero, would kick off a summer blockbuster season in early May and draw crowds back to theaters after extended closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Harry Connick Jr. releases pandemic-produced album, 'Faith'

Jazz musician Harry Connick Jr. is showcasing a spiritual side with his new album, "Alone With my Faith." Connick Jr. created the album in his home studio during the pandemic, playing all the instruments, recording all background vocals and doing the engineering. The singer said the process acted as therapy during uncertain times.

French film director Tavernier dies

French film director Bertrand Tavernier, who won international acclaim with his 1986 jazz film "Round Midnight", has died, the Institut Lumiere film museum said on its Twitter feed. He was 79. "We are sad to announce the disappearance today of Bertrand Tavernier," said the institute, of which Tavernier was the president.

Actor Depp loses bid to appeal wife beater libel ruling, turns to U.S. case

London's Court of Appeal on Thursday refused Johnny Depp permission to challenge a verdict last year that concluded the Hollywood actor was a "wife beater", meaning his attempt to restore his reputation will shift to U.S. legal action. In November, High Court judge Andrew Nicol ruled against Depp, star of films including "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "Edward Scissorhands" , after he brought a libel case against the Sun tabloid newspaper.

Factbox-All about streaming costs in the U.S.

Walt Disney Co's Disney+ is raising the monthly subscription fee for its streaming service by a dollar per month in the United States beginning Friday, March 26. With more than 100 million paying subscribers in just 16 months, Disney+ largely owes its popularity to coronavirus-led lockdowns around the globe that has forced people to stay at home.

Music soothes pandemic blues as 2020 record sales hit high note

Turn on, tune in and stay at home. That's what millions of music fans did in 2020, with a rise in subscription streaming leading global recorded music revenue growth of 7.4%. The market reported total revenues of $21.6 billion, marking its sixth consecutive year of growth, industry trade body the IFPI said in its Global Music Report on Tuesday.

Tina Turner bows out of public life with emotional documentary

Tina Turner opens up about her troubled past and living with PTSD in new documentary "TINA", a film the soul and rock star says is the final act of her public life before bowing out. Woven around a candid interview with the 81-year-old, testimonies from people who know her and archive material, the film tracks the singer's rise from a self-described "girl from the cotton fields" to a global music icon.

'Touch of Class' actor George Segal dies at age 87 George Segal, the Oscar-nominated actor who sparred with Richard Burton in "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf," romanced Glenda Jackson in "A Touch of Class" and won laughs in the TV sitcom "The Goldbergs," has died at the age of 87. "The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery," his wife Sonia Segal said in a statement on Tuesday.

