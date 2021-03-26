Left Menu

Arjun, Anshula Kapoor remember mother with heartfelt posts on ninth death anniversary

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor on their late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor's ninth death anniversary got emotional and wrote heartfelt posts remembering her.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 09:45 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 09:45 IST
Arjun Kapoor with sister Anshula and their mother (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor on their late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor's ninth death anniversary got emotional and wrote heartfelt posts remembering her. The '2 States' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a pretty smiling picture of his mother along with dedicating a heart-touching note to her. He wrote, "It's been 9 years, it's not fair ya I miss u Maa come back na please... I miss u worrying about me, fusing over me, I miss seeing ur name calling on my phone, I miss coming home and seeing u... I miss ur laugh, I miss ur smell, I miss being called Arjun with ur voice echoing in my ear."

Wanting his mom back, Arjun added, "I really miss you Mom. I hope ur ok wherever u are, I'm trying to be ok too, on most days I manage but I miss u... come back na..." Arjun's sister Anshula also took to her Instagram handle and marked the day with another heartfelt post that read, "9 years ago today I held your hand for the last time. I have conversations with you in my heart almost everyday, but I would give up anything to have just 1 more conversation with you in person, where I can actually hear your voice. 9 years without you is already a lifetime."

Missing her, she added, "I miss your voice, your hugs, your laughter, your advice, your smile, your ability to take away my dark clouds, your smell, your love.. I miss how safe you made me feel, how brave you made me feel, how loved you made me feel. I miss you Ma." Arjun and Anshula lost their mother nine years ago on March 25. The actor was about to make his Bollywood debut the same year. However, a tragic medical condition took Mona away from her kids in 2012.

On the work front, Arjun, who was recently seen in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', co-starring opposite Parineeti Chopra, also has 'Sardar Ka Grandson', and 'Bhoot Police', co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, Javed Jaffrey, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ali Fazal, in the pipeline. (ANI)

