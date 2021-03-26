Noted journalist and author Anil Dharker dead
Noted journalist and author Anil Dharker, founder of Mumbai International Literature Festival and Literature LivePTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-03-2021 11:16 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 11:16 IST
Noted journalist and author Anil Dharker, founder of Mumbai International Literature Festival and Literature Live! died here on Friday after a brief illness, a former colleague said.
Over a five-decade-long illustrious career, he had been a columnist and writer, an architect, a member of the advisory committee of the film censor board and more.
Dharker, who was in his mid-70s, was the editor of several publications including Mid-Day and The Independent and played a vital role in opening the Akashwani Auditorium in south Mumbai as an art movie theatre.
His columns appeared in leading publications both in India and abroad. He was the author of The Romance of Salt.
Expressing grief over Dharkers demise, columnist Bachi Karkaria tweeted: ''Extremely saddened by the passing of the many talented Anil Dharker. I can safely say no other Indian Litfest curator had his deep, emotional commitment or drive. Knew him for well nigh 50 years. Flourish as much up there, dear Anil.'' PTI VT VT VT
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
EuroKids International appoints Dr. Indu Shahani, the former Sheriff of Mumbai to its Board
Shaw storm helps Mumbai beat Karnataka by 72 runs, make final
Road rage: 3 held for attempt to murder in Mumbai
Boxing coach held for raping 14-year-old student in Mumbai
Hardik Patel meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai