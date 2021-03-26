Left Menu

Bo Burnham, Jason Segel come aboard HBO's 1980s LA Lakers series

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-03-2021 12:12 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 12:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

''Promising Young Woman'' star Bo Burnham and actor Jason Segal are the latest additions to the cast of upcoming series about the Los Angeles Lakers of the 1980s.

The yet-untitled project set up at HBO hails from Adam McKay, known for films like ''Vice'' and ''The Big Short'', reported Variety.

The series is based on Jeff Pearlman's non-fiction book ''Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s''.

The drama will chronicle the professional and personal lives of the 1980s-era Lakers, one of the sports' most revered and dominant teams, in what came to be called the Showtime Era.

Burnham will essay the role of Boston Celtics star Larry Bird, who is widely regarded as one of the best basketball players of all time.

Having played his entire professional career for the Celtics, he helped lead the team to three NBA Championships. His time with the team included a legendary rivalry with the Lakers.

Segel will appear as Paul Westhead, who is described as a Shakespeare professor. He leaves grading papers behind to be assistant coach of the Lakers. The show also stars John C Reilly, Jason Clarke, Quincy Isaiah, Solomon Hughes, Adrien Brody, Gaby Hoffmann, Hadley Robinson, DeVaughn Nixon, Molly Gordon, Rob Morgan, Spencer Garrett, Kirk Bovill, Delante Desouza, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Tamera Tomakili and Joey Brooks.

McKay is attached to direct and executive produce the pilot episode of the series. Max Borenstein has penned the script and will also serve as executive producer.

