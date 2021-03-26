Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut leaves for Jaisalmer to resume 'Tejas' shoot

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who recently celebrated her 34th birthday, will now be resuming the shoot for her upcoming movie 'Tejas'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 12:09 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 12:09 IST
Kangana Ranaut leaves for Jaisalmer to resume 'Tejas' shoot
Kangana Ranaut and her look from upcoming movie 'Tejas' (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who recently celebrated her 34th birthday, will now be resuming the shoot for her upcoming movie 'Tejas'. The 'Queen' actor took to her Twitter handle on Friday and shared pictures of herself praying in front of an idol of Lord Ganesha, before leaving for her shoot in Jaisalmer.

Along with the pictures, she tweeted, "It was a very short trip home, now leaving for Jaisalmer for #Tejas shoot, distressed to see COVID cases rise everywhere, praying for everyone's well being .... also thank you for all for all the love and kindness bestowed upon #ThalaiviTrailer." She had also recently shared her new look for 'Tejas', in which she will be seen playing the role of an Air Force officer. The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defence forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016. The film takes inspiration from this landmark event.

The 34-year-old star, who recently bagged her fourth National Film Award for the 'Best Actor (female)' category, for her movies 'Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi' and 'Panga' feels honoured to play the character of a fighter pilot and had earlier stated, "Very often the sacrifices made by our brave women in uniform go unnoticed by the nation. 'Tejas' is a film where I have the honour of playing the role of one such Air Force pilot who puts country before self." Looking forward to the movie, she added, "I hope we instill a sense of patriotism and pride in the youth of today with this film. I am looking forward to the journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie on this one."

Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, 'Tejas' is being bankrolled by RSVP Movies, the production house that had also produced the blockbuster military drama 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'. Apart from 'Tejas', Kangana will also be seen in 'Thalaivi', the first trailer of which was also unveiled recently. It is a biopic on actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. Apart from this she also has 'Dhaakad' and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' in the pipeline.

Kangana has also signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bharat Bandh: Protesters block roads in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Members of the Bhartiya Kisan Union BKU blocked roads here on Friday as part of the 12-hour Bharat Bandh, called by farmer groups who have been protesting against the new agri laws.Roads in and around the district including the Delhi-Sahara...

Britain has no immediate plans for COVID passports for pubs - minister

Britain has no immediate plans to use COVID-19 certificates to control entry into pubs and other venues when they are allowed to reopen for indoors trading in May, Housing Minister Robert Jenrick said on Friday. We are considering a whole r...

Australia considers diverting COVID-19 vaccines to PNG as "disaster" looms

Australia is considering diverting COVID-19 inoculations from its vaccination programme to Papua New Guinea PNG where the coronavirus is threatening to unleash a humanitarian disaster, a government source said on Friday. PNG is due to get 5...

England win toss and elect to field, Pant replaces Iyer in India's playing XI

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to field against India in the second ODI of the three-match series here on Friday.India replaced injured Shreyas Iyer with wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant while KL Rahul will purely play ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021