PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-03-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 14:07 IST
Jack Farthing to portray Prince Charles in Pablo Larrain's 'Spencer'

Filmmaker Pablo Larrain's ''Spencer'', the film featuring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, has found its Prince Charles in actor Jack Farthing.

The film, which will centre around the Princess of Wales' decision to leave Prince Charles while holidaying with the British royals, has a script from Steven Knight of ''Peaky Blinders'' fame.

According to Deadline, the story takes place over three days, in one of Princess Diana's final Christmas holidays in the House of Windsor in their Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England.

Farthing, best known for his role on the BBC One drama series ''Poldark'', joins the films cast along with actors Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris.

Larrain, whose directorial credits includes critically-acclaimed films such as ''Jackie'', ''Neruda'' and ''Ema'', will also produce the movie along with Juan de Dios, Jonas Dornbach, Janine Jackowski and Paul Webster.

Filming on the movie started in Germany before moving to the UK. The makers plan to release the film in autumn of 2022, to coincide with the 25th death anniversary of Princess Diana.

Most recently, actors Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor played the former royal couple in hit Netflix drama ''The Crown''.

The two actors picked up Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards for their performances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

