Left Menu

Veteran film and theatre actor P C Soman dead

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 26-03-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 14:27 IST
Veteran film and theatre actor P C Soman dead

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 26 (PTI): Noted film and theatre actor P C Soman died here early on Friday following age-related ailments, family sources said.

He was 81.

Soman, who entered into the film world through amateur theatre, is known for his roles in critically-acclaimed movies especially those helmed by legendary filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan.

His roles in movies directed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan like ''Swayamvaram'', ''Vidheyan'' and ''Mathilukal'' were widely appreciated.

Besides being part of several popular movies including ''Kauravar'', ''Dhruvam'' and ''Fireman'', healso acted in over 300 plays including amateur dramas.

Soman also acted in a handful of television soaps during his decades-long career.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of the actor and recalled that Soman, who was an active presence in the film and television serials, was also notable for his roles in amateur plays.PTI LGK SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Microsoft unveils two new Xbox Wireless Controller designs

Microsoft has expanded its collection of Xbox Wireless Controllers with the addition of two new controllers - Electric Volt and Daystrike Camo Special Edition.Xbox Wireless Controller Electric Volt builds on the same color theme of Shock Bl...

DGGI Nagpur unit busts fake invoice racket in Maharashtra

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence DGGI, Nagpur has busted a fake invoice racket in Maharashtra involving 15 entities who availed fraudulent Input Tax Credit of Rs 282.34 crore and has arrested six persons in the case.As part of th...

Pandemic-hit media & entertainment sector to log growth in 2021: Report

The Indian Media Entertainment sector, which saw a contraction of around 24 per cent at Rs 1.38 lakh crore in the pandemic-struck 2020, is expected to log growth this year and double its revenue to Rs 2.68 lakh crore by 2025, a report said...

FOREX-Dollar buoyant as economic outlook brightens, doubts surround euro

The dollar held near its highest since November against most major currencies on Friday, buoyed by hopes of over-improving U.S. economic data and the availability of coronavirus vaccines, while the euro recovered from heavy losses a day bef...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021