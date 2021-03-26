Left Menu

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu on Friday shared a behind-the-scenes photo and gave fans a glimpse of her shoot from the sets of her upcoming sports biographical drama 'Shabaash Mithu'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 15:13 IST
Taapsee Pannu shares BTS picture from 'Shabaash Mithu' sets
Taapsee Pannu on the sets of 'Shabaash Mithu' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu on Friday shared a behind-the-scenes photo and gave fans a glimpse of her shoot from the sets of her upcoming sports biographical drama 'Shabaash Mithu'. The 'Pink' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her from the movie's set, in which she could be seen standing on a cricket pitch, donning a pair of gloves and a helmet. She captioned the post as, "Smile on Spirits high Pitch set #ShabaashMithu."

Taapsee, who recently wrapped up the shooting of 'Dobaaraa', received more than a lakh likes on the post that she shared. The actor is all geared up for her next film and has been undergoing rigorous training for the sports drama. Directed by Rahul Dholakia and written by Priya Aven, 'Shabaash Mithu' revolves around the life of Indian women's ODI cricket team captain, Mithali Dorai Raj, who is considered a beacon of women's cricket across the world. The film is being produced by Viacom18 Studios.

Apart from 'Shabaash Mithu', Taapsee's impressive line-up of films include 'Looop Lapeta', 'Haseen Dillruba', 'Rashmi Rocket' and the sci-fi thriller titled 'Dobaaraa' directed by Anurag Kashyap. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

