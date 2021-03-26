Left Menu

Lena Dunham's directorial 'Catherine, Called Birdy' adds Bille Piper

Actor Billie Piper is set to feature alongside Andrew Scott and Bella Ramsey in Lena Dunham's ''Catherine, Called Birdy''.

The project, which hails from Working Title and Amazon Studios, is reportedly a passion project for Dunham, who has been a fan of the 1994 book of the same name from author Karen Cushman, reported Variety.

The coming-of-age film, which has also been written by Dunham, is set in 13th century England and follows a 14-year-old girl named Catherine (Ramsey) who ''bucks against convention'', namely the arranged marriages her father (Scott) has planned out for her.

Piper, known for starring in movies such as ''Things to Do Before You're 30'', ''Mansfield Park'', ''City of Tiny Lights'' and ''Eternal Beauty'', will play Catherine’s mother.

Working Title, in association with Dunham’s Good Thing Going banner, is producing the project.

