Demi Lovato says Max Ehrich engagement gave her 'false sense of security'

Singer-actor Demi Lovato recently revealed that she used her engagement to show that she was doing well following her 2018 drug overdose. She also shared that the engagement gave her a "false sense of security."

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 17:16 IST
Demi Lovato. Image Credit: ANI

Singer-actor Demi Lovato recently revealed that she used her engagement to show that she was doing well following her 2018 drug overdose. She also shared that the engagement gave her a "false sense of security." As per E! News, last July, the singer announced that she and actor Max Ehrich were engaged after mere months of dating. Then, just two months later, following reports that Lovato's family and friends didn't approve of the relationship, the couple split up.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in a recent interview, Lovato opened up about her brief engagement and said, "I really had myself fooled, because it was the safe and expected thing." She added, "Obviously I cared deeply about the person, but there was something inside of me that was like, 'I have to prove to the world that I'm okay.' Now that I'm not engaged or married and I'm okay, I'm like, 'Wow. Isn't that so much more empowering?' It's not this false sense of security."

She added that her massive engagement ring, which was reportedly worth about USD 1 million, "made it really real." "The second it was off, I was like, 'You know what? I'm good. I don't need that,'" the 28-year-old star continued.

Lovato said, "I just don't need an object on my finger to make me feel like I've got my s--t together. It looks like stability, but it doesn't mean that it is." Earlier this month, the singer told Glamour that ending her engagement with Ehrich helped her realise how queer she really is.

The Grammy-nominated singer previously opened up about dating women, as well as men, in her 2017 YouTube documentary 'Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated'. "When I started getting older, I started realizing how queer I really am," the Disney Channel alum explained.

"This past year, I was engaged to a man, and when it didn't work, I was like, 'This is a huge sign.' I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn't going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth," she added. In September, People magazine confirmed that Lovato and Ehrich, who began dating in March, called off their engagement two months after he proposed to her in Malibu, California, on July 22.

In July 2018, Lovato was hospitalised after overdosing on drugs at her Hollywood Hills home, which came months after relapsing. Lovato, who battled substance addiction in years past, spent almost two weeks in a hospital before undergoing treatment at a rehab centre and sober living facility. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

