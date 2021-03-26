Left Menu

Liam Gallagher and DJ Guetta to headline delayed Isle of Wight festival

Liam Gallagher, 1980s pop band Duran Duran and DJ David Guetta will headline September's Isle of Wight festival, organisers said on Friday, as Britain starts finalising details for a return to big music events as it emerges from lockdown.

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-03-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 17:35 IST
Liam Gallagher, 1980s pop band Duran Duran and DJ David Guetta will headline September's Isle of Wight festival, organisers said on Friday, as Britain starts finalising details for a return to big music events as it emerges from lockdown. The festival, whose 2020 edition was cancelled because of the global pandemic, will take place Sept. 16-19, pushed back from its usual June dates.

"Over the coming months we'll be watching and learning from the events taking place before us and, of course, liaising with all the relevant authorities to make sure everyone - audience, artists, staff, the community - is kept safe," festival promoter John Giddings said. Earlier this month, Giddings was quoted by British media as saying the festival's capacity would be reduced by 5,000 to 50,000.

Its main stage headliners will be Gallagher on Friday, rock band Snow Patrol and Guetta on Saturday while Duran Duran will close the event on Sunday. Other performers include singers Tom Jones, Sam Fender and Sophie Ellis-Bextor as well as bands Kaiser Chiefs, Razorlight, Lightning Seeds and Primal Scream.

"It’s a fantastic array of artists; from icons to emerging talent," Giddings said. Prime Minister Boris Johnson last month unveiled what he called a phased cautious but irreversible path out of England’s third lockdown.

