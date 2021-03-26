Left Menu

RRR makers unveil first look poster featuring Ram Charan as 'Alluri Sita Ramaraju'

The makers of the upcoming magnum opus 'RRR' on Friday dropped their first character poster featuring Telugu actor Ram Charan Teja in a fierce look.

26-03-2021
Ram Charan as 'Alluri Sita Ramaraju'

The makers of the upcoming magnum opus 'RRR' on Friday dropped their first character poster featuring Telugu actor Ram Charan Teja in a fierce look. This comes a day ahead of the 35-year-old actor's birthday who will is set to play the lead role of 'Rama' in the film.

The gripping poster sees Charan aiming -towards the sky with a bow and arrow. He is seen donning a saffron dhoti and sported a full-grown beard look. The actor is seen shirtless as he showcased his chiselled biceps and triceps as he stretches the arrow with full force. Teja is seen donning a fierce look, and in the backdrop, one can catch glimpses of a raging fire in the forest. Baahubali' filmmaker SS Rajamouli took to Instagram to release the poster and wrote, "The man of bravery, honour and integrity. Presenting my #AlluriSitaRamaraju to you all... #RRR #RRRMovie."

Ram Charan also shared the same poster on his social media accounts, he wrote in the caption, "Bravery, honour and integrity. A man who defined it all! It's my privilege to take on the role of #AlluriSitaRamaraju #RRR #RRRMovie." 'RRR' in the title of the film stands for 'Rise Roar Revolt.' The movie also features Ajay Devgn, besides superstars Jr NTR, and Alia Bhatt. Several actors from overseas including Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson have also been roped in for the flick.

Helmed by 'Baahubali,' director SS Rajamouli and produced by DVV Danayya, the much-talked-about film 'RRR,' will release in multiple languages on October 13 this year. (ANI)

