Left Menu

Difficult to say how I got infected: Milind Soman on his COVID-19 diagnosis

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-03-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 18:15 IST
Difficult to say how I got infected: Milind Soman on his COVID-19 diagnosis

Milind Soman, who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, on Friday said he contracted the disease despite being ''reasonably careful'' in taking all the precautions.

The actor-model on Thursday shared the news about his diagnosis and said he is under quarantine.

Taking to Instagram, Soman penned a detailed summary about his recent trips, saying that he is not able to understand ''how I got infected or from whom''.

''I had a negative report on the 18th March when I came back from Delhi, was working from home and only went out to run every day, but started feeling a little low energy on 23rd. I also had a mild headache and elevated body temp of 98 degree,” he wrote in the post, alongside a profile photo of him.

The 55-year-old actor, who was last seen on the ALTBalaji and ZEE5 series ''Paurashpur'', revealed that since he has been traveling frequently since last year, he has got himself tested for COVID-19 at least 30 times.

''I took my first RTPCR test on 4th September 2020 as part of govt regulations before a flight, and have been traveling almost every week since then, even went to the US in October! I have taken the RTPCR test more than 30 times so far, it was like a routine,'' Soman said.

''I was reasonably careful, following all prescribed protocol. Even so, like @ankita_earthy and I discussed many times, it was always a question of when. Today when I woke up, pulse was 61, 02 was 99 and temp 97.6,” he added.

In recent days, several other Bollywood celebrities, including R Madhavan, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee and Satish Kaushik, have contracted the virus.

On Thursday, Mumbai recorded 5,504 new coronavirus infections, taking the caseload in the state to 3,80,115.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Netherlands players to follow Norway, Germany in Qatar protest

The Netherlands soccer team will protest against Qatars hosting of the 2022 World Cup ahead of their qualifier against Latvia in Amsterdam on Saturday, defender Matthijs de Ligt said on Friday. However, the Juventus player would give no fur...

Soccer-Premier League to launch studies into impact of heading

The Premier League is to launch two studies looking into the forces involved in heading footballs with new measures expected to be implemented ahead of next season. One study will involve players from Liverpools and Manchester Citys age-gro...

Delhi doctor held for jumping bail

A 65-year-old doctor who was declared a proclaimed offender by a court here has been arrested from Dwarka by the Delhi Polices crime branch for jumping bail, officials said on Friday.Gajender Nayyar, who was declared a proclaimed offender i...

Six arrested for running online gambling racket in north Delhi

The Delhi Police has arrested six persons and busted an online gambling racket in north Delhis Burari area, police said on Friday. A fake call about a robbery of Rs 2 lakh led to the busting of the racket in which the complainant himself co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021