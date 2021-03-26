Left Menu

'Godzilla Vs Kong' maintains its charm on Indian Box Office on second day, mints Rs 5.40 cr

After earning the whopping amount of Rs 6.4 Crores on its opening day, one of the much-anticipated films of the year 'Godzilla Vs Kong' maintained its charm on the second day as well and minted Rs 5.40 crores on the second day of its release.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-03-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 18:33 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

After earning the whopping amount of Rs 6.4 Crores on its opening day, one of the much-anticipated films of the year 'Godzilla Vs Kong' maintained its charm on the second day as well and minted Rs 5.40 crores on the second day of its release. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared a breakdown of the first two day earnings of the film.

"#Godzilla Vs Kong dominates on Day 2 as well... #South is driving its biz, while #Hindi markets [#Mumbai mainly] are not able to realise full potential due to #Covid19... ," tweeted Taran. "Weekend should see an upswing... Wed 6.40 cr, Thu 5.40 cr. Total: Rs 11.80 cr NETT. #India biz. All versions..," he added.

The film boasts an ensemble star cast including - Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza Gonzalez, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demian Bichir. The plot of the film revolves around Kong and his protectors, as they undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe.

The epic clash between the two titans--instigated by unseen forces--is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth. Legendary Pictures, the production company behind the upcoming movie, initially announced the project in 2015 as a crossover event between the insanely popular 'Godzilla' and 'King Kong' franchises. (ANI)

