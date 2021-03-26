Left Menu

Neetu Kapoor charms fans with stunning pictures, Alia Bhatt comments

Wowing her fans with drop-dead gorgeous pictures of herself from a recent photoshoot, veteran Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor took social media by storm on Friday.

Wowing her fans with drop-dead gorgeous pictures of herself from a recent photoshoot, veteran Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor took social media by storm on Friday. Personifying beauty dressed in a traditional avatar, Bollywood's ageless beauty Neetu Kapoor hopped on to her Instagram account and treated fans to stunning all smiles pictures.

The 'Kabhi Kabhie' actor looked regal while sporting an ink blue and black Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla Anarkali suit accentuated designs towards the plates. With her luscious locks open, the actor mesmerised with a minimum make-up look, the actor accessorised her glamorous avatar with heavy diamond and stone studded earrings and ring. The 'Yaarana' star's million-dollar smile seemed enough to make the fan's heart skip a beat.

Taking to the caption, the 62-year-old star captioned the post as, "Stress less and enjoy the best. Had lots of fun at the sets of Indian Idol!!". Celebrity followers including Karishma Kapoor and more than 92 thousand fans liked the post with scores of them leaving adorable comments.

Alia Bhatt, who is dating Neetu's son and Bollywood's superstar Ranbir Kapoor also dropped a string of heart emoticons in the comments section and wrote, "So Prettyyy". On a related note, Neetu and Alia share a great bond with each other. She is often seen hanging out with her for lunch, dinner and other outings. Recently, both the families of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed New Year with a Ranthambore National Park trip. They were joined in their trip by Bollywood's power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Neetu was even present at the 'Raazi' actor's private birthday party where she was seen celebrating her 28th birthday with mother and veteran actor Soni Razdan, her beau actor Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor, her sister Shaheen Bhatt and her team members Grish and Puneet B Saini. Alia addressed the ladies as "the most important women of her life". On the work front, Neetu will be seen in Raj Mehta's directorial 'Jug Jug Jiyo'. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions the romantic drama also stars veteran actor Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles. (ANI)

