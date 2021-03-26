Left Menu

Israel relaxes into a Passover much freer of COVID closures than last year

Passover begins on March 27, just two days after the health ministry announced that half the country had received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine. The world-beating rollout has helped the country emerge from pandemic closures, even as it remains mired in political deadlock following a fourth inconclusive election in two years. "Last year we had it on Zoom."

At Passover last year, Israel was locked down and families confined to their homes by COVID-19 restrictions, but this year the mood is very different.

Ahead of the Jewish holiday celebrating freedom from biblical slavery, Israelis packed food markets to do last-minute shopping for the "seder" dinner, a traditional family gathering which last year had to be shared online for many Israelis. Passover begins on March 27, just two days after the health ministry announced that half the country had received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

The world-beating rollout has helped the country emerge from pandemic closures, even as it remains mired in political deadlock following a fourth inconclusive election in two years. "So very happy that the whole family is gathering together, to celebrate with everyone together," said Sasha Shunary, 41, in a Tel Aviv market. "Last year we had it on Zoom."

