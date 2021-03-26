Left Menu

Mandy Moore shoots for 'This Is Us' 1 month after welcoming son Gus

American singer-actor Mandy Moore has gotten back on the set of 'This Is Us' one month after welcoming her son, August 'Gus' Harrison.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 20:08 IST
Mandy Moore (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram on Thursday and shared photos and a video of herself preparing to film scenes for the hit NBC series.

Moore is seen wearing a face mask and purple dressing robe as she gets her hair done, in one video. "Mom is BACK at work!!!" she wrote alongside the clip.

Another photo shows Moore dressed in a wool turtleneck and denim skirt as her Rebecca Pearson character. "Beck is back. So grateful to be able to ease back into this job I love so much (and to be able to bring my sweet hubby and baby with me)," she wrote, before clarifying in another post, "And when I mean Beck, I clearly meant Bec."

As reported by People Magazine, Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith welcomed their first child on February 20. She announced in an Instagram post last month," Gus is here (Four heart emoticons). Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith."

"He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents," the mom of one added. "We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined." Moore later marked her baby boy's one-week milestone with a sweet post that was also a nod to her TV show, writing, "One week earthside. The best week ever. #thisisgus." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

