Gwyneth Paltrow listens to Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' when she's upset

American actor Gwyneth Paltrow is a fan of rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 20:43 IST
American actor Gwyneth Paltrow is a fan of rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. According to People Magazine, during an appearance on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' the 48-year-old actor was asked what songs she goes to when she's feeling down, the 'Goop' founder didn't have to think for long.

Sending Clarkson falling out of her chair in a fit of laughter, Paltrow quickly responded, "Wet A** P***y." Clarkson joked, "I need to see the tape back. Cause I felt like I was like, 'Oh...wait what?'"

She added, "You win for favourite guest this season. That was amazing. I needed that in my soul." As reported by People magazine, the 'Iron Man' actor's candid song choice confession comes just a few days after she opened up about an emotional time in her life.

On Monday, Paltrow reminisced about the "intense" experience of being nominated for Best Actress for 'Shakespeare in Love' and taking home the award during an episode of the podcast 'Anna Faris Is Unqualified'. "In L.A. everybody was so supportive.I remember winning and feeling like the tide sort of turned and there was this feeling of when you have that much attention on you and that much energy, it was really, really overwhelming," Paltrow said.

She said, "I remember I was staying with my parents at their house in Santa Monica and I just kind of hid for three weeks afterwards. It was so intense. Lonely is the right word, it was really strange." The actor said, "It was the weirdest most surreal time. You're also kind of embarrassed that you're nominated for an Oscar and you have imposter syndrome and you think, 'I can't even believe this is happening. I'm not even that good. Does everybody hate me?'"

Paltrow is not alone in her love for Cardi and Megan's saucy single. Per People magazine, the song has been an absolute mega-hit. However, despite its popularity, it was not nominated for a Grammy (Cardi revealed on Instagram Live that she didn't submit the song for consideration).

While not nominated the rappers still performed 'WAP' at the Grammys earlier this month alongside Megan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

