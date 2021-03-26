Scarlett Johansson quips she has 'made a career out of' past controversies

Left Menu

American actor Scarlett Johansson recently had a thoughtful conversation about her past controversies, and recollected the 'humiliating' feeling she had when the indiscretions ' (came) out publicly.'

American actor Scarlett Johansson recently had a thoughtful conversation about her past controversies, and recollected the 'humiliating' feeling she had when the indiscretions ' (came) out publicly.' As per People Magazine, in an interview with U.K. magazine 'The Gentlewoman,' the 36-year-old actor quipped that she has "made a profession out of" her missteps.

The two-time cross Oscar nominee said that she's "going to have opinions about things, since that is exactly who I am." She added, "I mean, everyone has a hard time admitting when they're wrong about stuff, and for all of that to come out publicly, it can be embarrassing."

As detailed by People Magazine, the 'Lucy' star has recently been under the fire her role in 'Ghost in the Shell '(which many felt should've gone to an Asian actor), her comments about being "allowed to play any person" amid backlash for her casting as a transgender character, and her defence of Woody Allen, with whom she has collaborated multiple times. Johansson told the magazine, "Wow, I was really off mark there,' or, 'I wasn't looking at the big picture,' or, 'I was inconsiderate. I'm also a person."

The 'Dark Widow' star recently disclosed to Marie Claire that it wasn't her expectation to take her 'Phantom in the Shell' job away from an Asian actor saying in 2017, "Variety is significant in Hollywood, and I could never need to feel like I was playing a character that was hostile." "Diversity is important in Hollywood, and I would never want to feel like I was playing a character that was offensive."

"Also, having a franchise with a female protagonist driving it is such a rare opportunity. Certainly, I feel the enormous pressure of that -- the weight of such a big property on my shoulders," she added." (ANI)

