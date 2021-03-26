Steven Spielberg to donate USD 2M to non-profits fighting for racial, economic justice

Left Menu

American filmmaker Steven Spielberg who was selected for the Genesis Prize, an honour referred to as the 'Jewish Nobel', in February -- announced on Friday that in partnership with the Genesis Prize Foundation, the USD 1 million award he received will be doled out to 10 nonprofits that centre working on racial and economic justice in the U.S.

Steven Spielberg (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American filmmaker Steven Spielberg who was selected for the Genesis Prize, an honour referred to as the 'Jewish Nobel', in February -- announced on Friday that in partnership with the Genesis Prize Foundation, the USD 1 million award he received will be doled out to 10 nonprofits that centre working on racial and economic justice in the U.S. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Genesis Prize is given to individuals for outstanding professional achievements, contribution to humanity and commitment to Jewish values.

Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw will match the gift with another USD 1 million contributions to the organizations. Selected to receive the grants are Avodah; Black Voters Matter; Collaborative for Jewish Organizing; Dayenu - A Jewish Call to Climate Action; Jews of Color Initiative; Justice for Migrant Women; National Domestic Workers Alliance; Native American Rights Fund; One Fair Wage and Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism.

"America is facing a crisis and our responsibility is to act now -- so that America can be 'America again, The Land that has never been yet, And yet must be,' " said Spielberg in conjunction with the news, quoting poet Langston Hughes. "Judaism and Jewish history begin with two narratives: Genesis and Exodus, stories about creation and liberation from oppression, about the discovery of the moral voice and of human dignity. From these accounts come the ethical precepts commanding us to work for a more just and equitable world."

He continued: "Honoured to be among the Genesis Prize Laureates, I am both granting my award prize and Kate and I are matching the contribution with funds from our foundation to inspiring social justice organizations - Jewish and secular - that are on the front lines of the struggle for a more equitable America. We admire these organizations for their honesty and moral imagination, and urge all those who share this vision to join us, so that the work of these non-profits may continue and grow." Per The Hollywood Reporter, showing the significance of today's news, President Joe Biden offered his congratulations to Spielberg via letter.

"Steven, I am inspired by the ways in which your Judaism has compelled you to confront the ugly forces of hate and intolerance with the healing power of truth and love. This is a timeless struggle and is a worthy cause to which I proudly join you in pledging my devotion," Biden wrote. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

