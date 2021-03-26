Left Menu

Khloe Kardashian reveals she stole mother Kris Jenner's car in high school

American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian, on Thursday (local time) revealed a shocking story of stealing her mother Kris Jenner's car during her high school.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 21:12 IST
Khloe Kardashian reveals she stole mother Kris Jenner's car in high school
Khloe Kardashian with mother Kris Jenner. Image Credit: ANI

American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian, on Thursday (local time) revealed a shocking story of stealing her mother Kris Jenner's car during her high school. E! News reported that The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, where she walked down the memory lane and shared a story of stealing her mom Kris Jenner's Range Rover when she was in high school and how the car ended up on catching fire.

"I stole my mom's Range Rover in the middle--not the middle of the night. It might have been like nine or 10, but she was already asleep. I stuck out. I stuffed my bed with pillows. I just knew I was wiser than anybody else," the Good American founder recalled. Khloe continued, "Stole the car. I went to a party at a hotel and I parked my car. Valet comes knocking on the door and they're like, 'Excuse me, there's this car that's on fire and your car is next to it and it's burning--half of it."

The mother of one further went on to detail the event and told that a woman was cheating on her husband in the same hotel and the husband got revenge by lighting her car on fire. "I didn't valet my car, because I couldn't afford valet at the time, I was 16. And I had my keys so they couldn't move my car and half of the Range Rover caught on fire," Khloe explained.

The reality star added, "And I was just so scared and I drove home with literally half--you know there's like rubber around the windows. It's all dripping down." Khloe also recalled that while driving the car she noted that the actual colour of the navy-blue Range Rover changed because of the heat exposure, E! News reported.

The fashion mogul explained that she was scared to admit her blunder to Kris, but however at that time she got caught and Kris went on to forgive her. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Stranger Things Season 4: Creators sign new projects with Netflix, what more we know

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Mika Zibanejad's record night powers Rangers; Politics and protest in sport: Have FIFA’s rules changed? and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Tour de France to start from Bilbao in 2023 - organisersThe 2023 Tour de France will set off from Bilbao, marking the sixth time in 10 editions that the worlds most famous cycling race st...

Tribals living 16 km away from Palakkad town demand better education facility

Tribals living in a village around 16 kilometres away from Palakkad town in Kerala are distressed about the difficulties they have to undergo to get educational qualification, ironically in a state which has the highest literacy rate in the...

Delhi records 1,534 new COVID-19 cases; 9 deaths, highest in around 2 months, take toll to 10,987: Authorities.

Delhi records 1,534 new COVID-19 cases 9 deaths, highest in around 2 months, take toll to 10,987 Authorities....

India should be able to achieve targets in 3-4 yrs:CDS on infra development along northern frontier

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Friday said India is being able to keep pace with infrastructure development by its adversary along the northern frontier and it should be able to achieve its targets in the next three to four years...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021