Left Menu

Pete Davidson, Phoebe Dynevor spark romance rumours, spotted holding hands in UK

American comedian Pete Davidson and his much-rumoured new flame, 'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor, were spotted "holding hands and hugging each other" in a toy town English village by a local schoolgirl.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 21:17 IST
Pete Davidson, Phoebe Dynevor spark romance rumours, spotted holding hands in UK
Pete Davidson, Phoebe Dynevor (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American comedian Pete Davidson and his much-rumoured new flame, 'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor, were spotted "holding hands and hugging each other" in a toy town English village by a local schoolgirl. According to Page Six, the 27-year-old comedian and Dynevor - who have not yet confirmed their romance - were seen in the village of Caverswall, Staffordshire, by 14-year-old Tilly Wagg, who seems to have scooped the worldwide showbiz media by stating, "It looked like they were in a relationship and they seemed happy together."

"They were holding hands, hugging and seemed like they were a couple," she told Page Six on Thursday (local time). Wagg, embodying a young Lady Whistledown, told the outlet, "They walked past our house and I recognised him immediately ... I hadn't seen anything written about Pete being in a relationship with Phoebe, but once I saw them together, I thought, 'Maybe they are?'"

Previously, Page Six reported on the unlikely romance on Monday after it was learned Davidson flew from New York to her hometown of Manchester in the UK. Davidson was photographed in Altrincham, Greater Manchester - where Dynevor has been staying with her mom during the pandemic - on Sunday. Wagg says she immediately noticed the 'Saturday Night Live' star.

"He was quite tall and wearing a good outfit, which isn't normal around here, and his face is very recognisable," she told Page Six, noting she is aware of him because of his high-profile relationships. "I knew him from when he used to date Ariana Grande, I listen to her music sometimes. It is amazing how he ends up dating all these famous women, but then he was really nice and talkative," she said.

Wagg says she didn't recognise the 'Bridgerton' star and it was her sister who told her it was Dynevor after the encounter. The schoolgirl told Page Six, "I ran up the road to catch up with them and asked him if he was Pete Davidson, and he answered in an English accent and joked he was trying to trick everyone that he's English. He seemed quite happy and didn't mind me taking a picture with him."

She added, "I didn't ask for a picture with Phoebe because at the time I didn't know who she was. My sister, who also saw them but didn't come with me to catch up with them, told me when I got back home." When they left, she noted Davidson was "holding hands with Phoebe."

The 25-year-old actor Dynevor is currently in the area filming the new drama 'The Colour Room,' in which she plays Clarice Cliff, a pioneering ceramic artist from the 1920s. The Netflix star had previously spent time in New York, where Davidson lives, in early February. She was there to film for her role on the hit show 'Younger.' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Stranger Things Season 4: Creators sign new projects with Netflix, what more we know

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Mika Zibanejad's record night powers Rangers; Politics and protest in sport: Have FIFA’s rules changed? and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Tour de France to start from Bilbao in 2023 - organisersThe 2023 Tour de France will set off from Bilbao, marking the sixth time in 10 editions that the worlds most famous cycling race st...

Tribals living 16 km away from Palakkad town demand better education facility

Tribals living in a village around 16 kilometres away from Palakkad town in Kerala are distressed about the difficulties they have to undergo to get educational qualification, ironically in a state which has the highest literacy rate in the...

Delhi records 1,534 new COVID-19 cases; 9 deaths, highest in around 2 months, take toll to 10,987: Authorities.

Delhi records 1,534 new COVID-19 cases 9 deaths, highest in around 2 months, take toll to 10,987 Authorities....

India should be able to achieve targets in 3-4 yrs:CDS on infra development along northern frontier

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Friday said India is being able to keep pace with infrastructure development by its adversary along the northern frontier and it should be able to achieve its targets in the next three to four years...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021