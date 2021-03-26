Left Menu

Harry Connick Jr. releases pandemic-produced album, 'Alone With My Faith'

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 22:51 IST
Jazz musician Harry Connick Jr. is showcasing a spiritual side with his new album, "Alone With My Faith."

Connick Jr. created the album in his home studio during the pandemic, playing all the instruments, recording all background vocals and doing the engineering. The singer said the process acted as therapy during uncertain times. "This was a case where the music itself was actually helping me get through this time, and that's really rare," he said.

The New Orleans native described the 13-track project as a mix of Christian and faith-based songs intended for those who need help accessing their faith to get them through the last year. Connick said the album, released earlier this month, is an honest look at how most people navigated life during quarantine.

"This is a really truthful look at what I, and I think a lot of other people who might listen to it, are going through and just, just went through," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

