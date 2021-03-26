Left Menu

Actor Paresh Rawal tests positive for COVID-19

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal on Friday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus.The 65-year-old actor, who had recently received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, shared the news in a post on Twitter, requesting those who came in contact with him to also get tested.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-03-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 23:48 IST
Actor Paresh Rawal tests positive for COVID-19

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal on Friday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 65-year-old actor, who had recently received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, shared the news in a post on Twitter, requesting those who came in contact with him to also get tested. ''Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested,'' he wrote on Twitter.

Rawal had received the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine on May 9. He had posted picture of himself flashing the victory sign at a vaccine centre.

Several collegaues of Rawal from the industry, including actors Anupam Kher, Ranvir Shorey and filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, wished the actor a speedy recovery.

''Get well soon my friend @SirPareshRawal . Love and prayers always!'' Kher said.

Shorey tweeted, ''Wish you a speedy recovery, Sir!'' In recent days, several other Bollywood celebrities, including R Madhavan, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee and Satish Kaushik, contracted the virus.

Mumbai on Friday reported 5,513 COVID-19 cases, taking the caseload in the country's financial capital is 3,85,628. The death toll reached 11,629.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Stranger Things Season 4: Creators sign new projects with Netflix, what more we know

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fire at Fashion Street market in Pune

A major fire broke out at the famous Fashion Street market in the Pune Cantonment area late on Friday night, officials said.A call was received at 11 pm and water tankers were rushed to the spot, fire brigade officials said.Fashion Street o...

J-K Samagra Shiksha launches app for out-of-school children

Jammu and Kashmir Samagra Shiksha on Friday launched a mobile application for mainstreaming and tracking out-of-school children OOSC.The Talaash app was launched virtually by Jammu and Kashmir Samagra Shiksha Project Director Dr Arun Manhas...

Spain's coronavirus rate continues to rise

Spains coronavirus infection rate continued to climb on Friday after increasing steadily for over a week, suggesting a long decline could be in danger of reversing. The rate, which is measured over the preceding 14 days, rose on Friday to 1...

French minister tells UK: you can't use COVID-19 vaccine 'blackmail'

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday Europe would not let itself be subjected to a kind of blackmail by Britain over supplies of COVID-19 vaccines. European Union countries have said they are not receiving supplies of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021