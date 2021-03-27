The Batman family

What makes a superhero? Super-human strength. X-ray vision. Ability to fly. Those would be the usual answers to the question. But Batman is the exception to the rule. He is one of the few superheroes who isn't born with supernatural abilities or the result of an experiment gone wrong. He is a regular human who is driven by the tragic murder of his parents.

While some might argue that Batman is only a superhero because he has a fortune at his disposal, it takes more than money to fight off criminals and sociopathic villains. Batman is a genius, master detective, and know-it-all. He doesn't see the world through rose-coloured glasses, rather views everything in a rational and realistic way. He is prepared for anything and everything. His meticulous skills put him up there with some of the strongest beings in the DC universe.

That being said, Batman doesn't have the strongest moral compass. He is willing to put others in danger without a second thought. But these flaws make him more relatable.

Despite being an orphan, Batman is not alone. He has Alfred, his trusted ally, and Sidekick Robin. And of course, a plethora of bad guys (and girls) out to destroy what Batman has vowed to protect.

Did you know that Batman was created over 80 years ago? And it still remains a relevant fictional character in movies, shows, and pop culture. Check out our infographic to get to know the Cape Crusader and other supporting characters in Gotham City.

