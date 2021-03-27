Farhan Akhtar shares a glimpse from his intense workout session for 'Toofan'

Left Menu

Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar on Saturday shared a video showcasing an intense leg workout for his role as a boxer in his upcoming sports-drama 'Toofaan'.

Farhan Akhtar (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar on Saturday shared a video showcasing an intense leg workout for his role as a boxer in his upcoming sports-drama 'Toofaan'. The 'Rock On!' star hopped on to Instagram to give his fans a sneak peek from his intense workout session to strengthen his legs.

The video features the 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' actor as he pushes heavyweights through his legs on the workout machine, under the supervision of a trainer. Dressed in a black T-shirt and a pair of black jogger pants with a hint of orange in it, the actor seems all geared up to put his strength into building up the leg muscles.

Explaining the reason why he is going through such an intense workout session, the actor noted in the caption, "Just like a tree can only withstand a storm if it has strong roots, no boxer ever won fighting on weak legs." " @samir_jaura racking it up and keeping it there. (and a punching first emotion)#ToofaanUthega #21stMay," added Farhan.

The video on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 78 thousand views within an hour of it being posted, while scores of fans chimed into the comments section to appreciate the actor's efforts for working on the role of a boxer. Many dropped in fire and heart emoticons. The forthcoming film will stream on Amazon Prime Video starting May 21, 2021. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani (Excel Entertainment), Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra (ROMP Pictures), and Farhan, the highly-anticipated sports drama is helmed by Rakeysh.

'Toofaan' which narrates the story of a boxer marks the second collaboration of Farhan with Rakeysh after the massive success of 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', the biopic based on Indian athlete Milkha Singh. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Hussain Dalal, Mohan Agashe, and Darshan Kumaar.

The movie was originally scheduled to release in October 2020 but was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In the film, Farhan will be seen as a national-level boxing player. The movie has been shot across Mumbai at real locations like the Dongri slums and the Gateway Of India. Apart from acting in and producing 'Toofan', Farhan is also bankrolling the movie 'Sharmaji Namkeen'. The film was stalled due to the unfortunate passing of actor Rishi Kapoor. Reportedly Paresh Rawal would replace the late actor in the film.

Farhan's last on-screen outing was 'The Sky is Pink', where he worked with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

