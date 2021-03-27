Left Menu

Emma Stone, Dave McCary welcome first child

American actor Emma Stone and writer-director Dave McCary are all set to embrace parenthood after welcoming their first child. The gender of the baby has not been revealed yet.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-03-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 12:21 IST
Emma Stone and Dave McCary (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor Emma Stone and writer-director Dave McCary are all set to embrace parenthood after welcoming their first child. The gender of the baby has not been revealed yet. As per Us Weekly, the Oscar-winning actor gave birth to her little one on March 13 in Los Angeles this year.

Us Weekly had exclusively confirmed in January that Stone was pregnant. "She seems very happy and very excited about becoming a mother -- she's constantly oohing and cooing," a source told the outlet at the time. "She looks great, she looks healthy, she's glowing. She's been keeping up with friends and work lately, she's always staying active and gets her daily exercise in," the source added.

The 'La La Land' actor was spotted cradling her baby bump dressed in a black top on a Los Angeles walk with a friend that same week. The actor previously spoke to Jennifer Lawrence about her desire to start a family in an August 2018 Elle interview.

"My perspective about kids has changed as I've gotten older," Stone explained to the 'Hunger Games star' at the time. She added, "I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was, like, 'I'm never getting married, I'm never having kids.' And then I got older and I was, like, 'I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.'"

Stone first met McCary, a former segment director on 'Saturday Night Live', when she hosted the show in 2016. They were first linked as a couple in October 2017. They announced their engagement in December 2019. McCary popped the big question in a 'Saturday Night Live' office, where they first met, presenting Stone with a pearl engagement ring for the proposal.

The much-in-love couple had tied the knot in a secret wedding in September 2020. The duo was spotted wearing matching bands. Their nuptials made headlines four months after the Golden Globe winner sparked speculation by swapping her diamond ring for a gold one during an interview with Reese Witherspoon. They were originally supposed to marry in March 2020 but had to postpone their wedding over coronavirus concerns.

Before dating McCary, the 'Birdman star' was in a relationship with her 'Amazing Spider-Man' costar Andrew Garfield from 2010 to 2015. (ANI)

