Joseph Mazzello, Anna Camp to lead 'Bob and Amy'

When a high school couple becomes pregnant, they decide to choose Bob and Amy as their babys adoptive parents, but first Bob has to come to terms with the idea of raising someone elses child as his own.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-03-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 13:02 IST
Actors Joseph Mazzello and Anna Camp will topline the upcoming indie comedy ''Bob and Amy''.

The film, which will also feature actors Neil Flynn, Ryann Shane and Nash Grier, will be directed by David Hunt, reported Deadline.

Mazello, known for featuring in movies such as ''Bohemian Rhapsody'' and ''The Lovebirds'', will play music critic Bob (Mazzello), who is out of a job and trying to wrangle the menagerie of animals his wife Amy (Camp) has accumulated. ''When a high school couple becomes pregnant, they decide to choose Bob and Amy as their baby’s adoptive parents, but first Bob has to come to terms with the idea of raising someone else’s child as his own. Will adopting a baby cure their existential angst?'' the official plotline read.

Hunt will also produce the feature film alongside Patricia Heaton through their FourBoys Entertainment shingle.

Camp has films like ''Pitch Perfect'', ''The Help'' and ''Cafe Society'' to her acting credits.

