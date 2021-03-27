Left Menu

Demi Lovato chronicles relapse, overdose in powerful new song 'Dancing With The Devil'

Singer-actor Demi Lovato dropped her brutally honest song titled 'Dancing With The Devil', in which the star takes the listeners on a journey of her own relapse which led to her near-fatal overdose in 2018.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-03-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 13:14 IST
Demi Lovato chronicles relapse, overdose in powerful new song 'Dancing With The Devil'
Poster of 'Dancing With The Devil' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Singer-actor Demi Lovato dropped her brutally honest song titled 'Dancing With The Devil', in which the star takes the listeners on a journey of her own relapse which led to her near-fatal overdose in 2018. The Grammy-nominated singer on Friday released the powerful track where she sings about her relapse and 2018 overdose.

The moving track, which has been released on Lovato's official YouTube page, was also shared by the singer on her social media handles. Sharing the song on her Twitter handle, Lovato wrote, "#DancingWithTheDevil is out now including a special acoustic performance . It feels absolutely unreal having this out right now, I love you all so so much. Thank you for your support and love this week with the premiere of #DemiDWTD."

In the single 'Dancing With the Devil', also the title of her new YouTube documentary, the star sings about giving into temptation and spiraling back into addiction to drugs and alcohol. Both the projects were drawn from her experience of relapsing in 2018 and then suffering a near-fatal opioid overdose later that year. "It's just a little red wine, I'll be fine / Not like I wanna do this every night," the 28-year-old-singer sings, referring to her relapse.

She sings, "I've been good, don't I deserve it? / I think I earned it, feels like it's worth it / In my mind." By the second verse, it's "a little white line," then "a little glass pipe." "Tin foil remedy, almost got the best of me," she sings, referring to smoking heroin. "I keep prayin' I don't reach the end of my lifetime," she croons.

In the track's chorus, she refers to her overdose directly, singing that she "almost made it to heaven" by "playing with the enemy / gambiling with my soul." "It's so hard to say no / When you're dancing with the devil," she sings.

She wrote the track with Bianca Deiandra Atterberry, John Ho, Mitchell Allan Scherr. The new single, which follows the likes of 'Anyone' and 'What Other People Say', are set to be a part of her album 'Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over', reported People magazine. The first three songs on the record, whose tracklist features 19 songs, are thought to delve into her pre-overdose experience as a prelude to her "starting over."

The album is set to feature tracks alongside the likes of Ariana Grande, Noah Cyrus and Saweetie. It is slated to release on April 2 this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

New chip combines Samsung, Marvell's technology to advance 5G networks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Assam Assembly polls: 37.06 pc voter turnout till 1 pm

Assam recorded a 37.06 per cent turnout till 1 pm across 47 assembly constituencies in the first phase of the state assembly polls, according to the Election Commission of India. The Kailabor constituency in the state has witnessed the high...

Important for us to have Hardik fit for Tests in England, says Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli has explained the reason why Hardik Pandya has not been utilised as a bowler in the ongoing ODI series against England. In the second ODI, which India lost by six wickets, there were calls for utilising Pandya as a...

Russia reports 8,885 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours - authorities

Russia on Saturday reported 8,885 new coronavirus cases occurring in the past 24 hours, including 1,551 new cases in Moscow, and 387 deaths nationwide.Its total number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 4.5 million mark the previous day....

Rugby-McKenzie earns Chiefs victory with last minute try

Damian McKenzies last-gasp try earned the Waikato Chiefs a thrilling 15-12 victory over the Auckland Blues in a hard-fought battle at Hamiltons Waikato Stadium on Saturday. The All Blacks full back crossed the line with only seconds to go b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021