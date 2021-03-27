Kartik Aaryan shares first selfie after testing positive for COVID-19

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan on Saturday treated fans to a stunning sun-kissed picture that features the actor winking at his fans. This is the first post after the actor tested positive for COVID-19. The 'Luka Chuppi' star took to Instagram to share a snap which he termed as 'Covidselfie' and flaunted his glowing skin.

The photo sees the actor winking at his fans as he is quarantined in his room post-testing positive for the novel coronavirus. Commenting on the night curfew that has put in place in many states after the rising COVID-19 cases, the actor wrote in the caption, "Mera lockdown ho gaya. Tum sab ka night curfew toh ho."

The actor also added the hashtags, "#CovidSelfie #GlowingTvacha and dropped a (cold face emoticon)." The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 3.6 lakh likes within an hour of it being posted. Scores of fans chimed into the comments section as they adored the actor's looks by leaving heart and fire emoticons.

On March 22, the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' star informed his fans about testing positive for COVID-19. Kartik took to his Instagram handle and shared a graphic of mathematical 'plus' sign while revealing the news. He wrote, "Positive ho gaya. Dua karo," with folded hands emoticon.

Recently, Paresh Rawal, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf were among those who had tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were infected with the virus.

In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song 'Baby Doll', became the first Bollywood celebrity to get infected with COVID-19. (ANI)

