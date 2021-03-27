Nicholas Braun may have further plans to woo Kim Kardashian

American actor Nicholas Braun admitted his attempt to woo reality TV star Kim Kardashian amid her divorce from rapper Kanye West didn't go according to plan. The 32-year-old star said on Friday in an Instagram video, "I keep getting these messages in my inbox about Kim Kardashian ... if she's reached out to me if she's said anything. I didn't care if she responded. She didn't respond. She didn't say anything. Nothing. Nobody on her team or in her world said anything."

According to Us Weekly, the 'Sky High' actor reached out to the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star via Instagram after hearing she had filed for divorce from the 43-year-old rapper. In his over three-minute video's caption, he tagged Kardashian, explaining the importance of "meeting new people" after a split.

"This Kim and Kanye divorce news is just bumming me out. God damn.... It hurts to think about how they're feeling and how she's feeling," he said in the clip. "I mean, I'm wondering at this point, where do they even go from here? Where does she go ... at this moment? 'Cause she's been through three marriages now and it's like, are you willing to even take a shot on a new guy at this point? Would you be down to meet a new person, a totally just kind of different guy? One who could, you know, make you laugh a little bit or make you feel small cause he's so tall?"

The actor went on to describe the mystery man, who sounded eerily like himself, "She might see him and go, 'Hmm, this is kind of different. You know, this guy is odd but maybe in a good way.' And he goes to himself, 'Yeah, you're right. There's something real here and there's something good. There's a deep understanding between these two souls.'" While the SKIMS owner didn't seem to get the message, Braun was understanding.

"I was really surprised, but I get it. We're busy. ... She's got Skims, and I've got to go to the bank tomorrow," said the New York native. As reported by Us Weekly, Braun may have another plan up his sleeve.

"I'm trying to get like 10 million more followers, like tomorrow. I'm trying to get on someone's radar -- this [woman who has] a lot of followers," the actor joked. Per Us Weekly, Kardashian and the rapper were married for almost seven years prior to filing for divorce in February. News of the official filing came one month after the outlet confirmed on January 5 that the reality star was "done" with her marriage. (ANI)

