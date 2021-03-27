Left Menu

Nicholas Braun may have further plans to woo Kim Kardashian

American actor Nicholas Braun admitted his attempt to woo reality TV star Kim Kardashian amid her divorce from rapper Kanye West didn't go according to plan.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-03-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 13:56 IST
Nicholas Braun may have further plans to woo Kim Kardashian
Nicholas Braun and Kim Kardashian (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor Nicholas Braun admitted his attempt to woo reality TV star Kim Kardashian amid her divorce from rapper Kanye West didn't go according to plan. The 32-year-old star said on Friday in an Instagram video, "I keep getting these messages in my inbox about Kim Kardashian ... if she's reached out to me if she's said anything. I didn't care if she responded. She didn't respond. She didn't say anything. Nothing. Nobody on her team or in her world said anything."

According to Us Weekly, the 'Sky High' actor reached out to the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star via Instagram after hearing she had filed for divorce from the 43-year-old rapper. In his over three-minute video's caption, he tagged Kardashian, explaining the importance of "meeting new people" after a split.

"This Kim and Kanye divorce news is just bumming me out. God damn.... It hurts to think about how they're feeling and how she's feeling," he said in the clip. "I mean, I'm wondering at this point, where do they even go from here? Where does she go ... at this moment? 'Cause she's been through three marriages now and it's like, are you willing to even take a shot on a new guy at this point? Would you be down to meet a new person, a totally just kind of different guy? One who could, you know, make you laugh a little bit or make you feel small cause he's so tall?"

The actor went on to describe the mystery man, who sounded eerily like himself, "She might see him and go, 'Hmm, this is kind of different. You know, this guy is odd but maybe in a good way.' And he goes to himself, 'Yeah, you're right. There's something real here and there's something good. There's a deep understanding between these two souls.'" While the SKIMS owner didn't seem to get the message, Braun was understanding.

"I was really surprised, but I get it. We're busy. ... She's got Skims, and I've got to go to the bank tomorrow," said the New York native. As reported by Us Weekly, Braun may have another plan up his sleeve.

"I'm trying to get like 10 million more followers, like tomorrow. I'm trying to get on someone's radar -- this [woman who has] a lot of followers," the actor joked. Per Us Weekly, Kardashian and the rapper were married for almost seven years prior to filing for divorce in February. News of the official filing came one month after the outlet confirmed on January 5 that the reality star was "done" with her marriage. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson criticises 'disgraceful' attacks on police at protest

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday strongly criticised disgraceful attacks on police officers after protests in Bristol against a new policing bill turned violent, resulting in ten arrests.Last night saw disgraceful attacks ag...

Cong-Left-ISF alliance fighting for political relevance, hopes to be kingmaker

With the poll narrative for the assembly poll in West Bengal sharply polarized between the ruling TMC and opposition BJP, the Congress-Left-ISF alliance is fighting to prove the political relevance of the parties in it and is pinning its ho...

TTK Prestige's innovative Svachh pressure cooker offers a unique spillage control feature to ensure that you spend less time cleaning in the kitchen.

Most of us are burning the candle at both ends. After a full day of work, we are compelled to then take care of the innumerable responsibilities related to the home. Housework is a never-ending job. Therefore, it is imperative to equip our ...

3 killed after being run over by truck in UP's Chitrakoot

Three people were killed and one person was injured after being run over by a truck at a village in Uttar Pradeshs Chitrakoot, police said on Saturday.The accident took place at Bargadi Purva village, which comes under the jurisdiction of R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021