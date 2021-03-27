Left Menu

Kendall Jenner addresses pregnancy speculation after Kris Jenner's accidental announcement

Supermodel and reality TV star Kendall Jenner had a hilarious response when her mother Kris Jenner posted a vague message while live-tweeting during a 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' episode.

27-03-2021
Supermodel and reality TV star Kendall Jenner had a hilarious response when her mother Kris Jenner posted a vague message while live-tweeting during a 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' episode. On Thursday's episode of the E! reality series, Kendall shared that she had baby fever after seeing her siblings and friends becoming parents, prompting sister Khloe Kardashian and pal Malika Haqq to give the model a taste of motherhood by leaving her to babysit Malika's son Ace Flores.

To show her support for Kendall, Kris tweeted during the show, "You got this!!! @KendallJenner," along with a baby bottle emoji. However, several fans who weren't watching along were left confused by the message, with some wondering if Kris was announcing the family was expecting again instead.

"mom, this looks like a pregnancy announcement!!," Kendall tweeted back. Kendall is the only one of her siblings who does not have children of her own. The supermodel joked about being the only one out of her sisters without a baby last March during their family vacation to Palm Springs, California, reported People magazine.

In a video shared on her Instagram Stories, Kendall panned the camera to show her sisters running around with their children in the pool as she smiled and gave a thumbs up. "Still no kids," she captioned the clip of Khloe running with daughter True, Kylie Jenner cheering on daughter Stormi and Kim Kardashian's kids -- North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm -- in the background.

While she is poked fun at herself for not being a parent, Kendall has made it clear that she is perfectly content with her role as an aunt for the time being. "I have moments when I'm like, 'Do I have baby fever? Do I want a baby right now?' But I don't, I don't," she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2018.

She added, "I'm good. I can wait for a little while longer." "But it's awesome because I have all these little babies to play with, so I can play with them and then just give them back," Jenner added jokingly.

"They're all really cute. It adds a lot of pressure," she admitted of her nieces and nephews. (ANI)

