Jessica Simpson doesn't need apology from ex John Mayer after his 2010 comments

American singer-actor Jessica Simpson in a new interview said that she doesn't need an apology from her ex and singer John Mayer.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-03-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 14:48 IST
Jessica Simpson (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer-actor Jessica Simpson in a new interview said that she doesn't need an apology from her ex and singer John Mayer. Fox News reported that the 40-year-old singer appeared in an interview on Friday on Tamron Hall and reacted to the sexually charged comments the fellow singer made in a 2010 interview.

"We were somewhat on, off, on, off around then, however, to discuss anyone sexually kind of is disrespectful. But, I mean that is on him," she told the Emmy-winning talk show host. Hall at that point asked whether she believed she's owed an apology from Mayer like how Justin Timberlake apologised for his past treatment and remark about ex Britney Spears.

To which, the 'Blonde Ambition' star answered, "No, I mean I definitely don't feel that I'm owed a public expression of remorse. I mean, you can't take it back, you know." "I'm a very forgiving person individual but at the same time I'm honest. So, in the memoir, if in the memoir in case I will discuss stuff that caused me pain, I'm going to be honest about it, and that was a time in my life where I was very manipulated and very, also, like in love, or seemingly," she added.

As reported by Fox News, Simpson and Mayer dated on-and-off from August 2006 to May 2007 after her separation from Nick Lachey in 2006. In a 2010 interview with Playboy, Mayer talked about their past sexual relationship in detail.

"That girl is like crack cocaine to me. Sexually it was crazy. That's all I'll say," he said. He added, "It was like napalm, sexual napalm. Did you ever say, 'I want to quit my life and just f**king snort you? If you charged me USD 10,000 to f**k you, I would start selling all my s**t just to keep f**king you'."

Later in a 2017 interview with The New York Times, the Grammy-winner apologised for his words. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

