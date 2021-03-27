Left Menu

Akshay Kumar shares first look from 'Atrangi Re', pens heartfelt note on wrapping up film

Megastar Akshay Kumar on Saturday wrapped up the shooting for his upcoming film 'Atrangi Re' and penned a thank you note for his co-stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. The actor also shared his first look from the film and going by it, one can guess that he might be playing the role of a magician.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-03-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 16:22 IST
Akshay Kumar shares first look from 'Atrangi Re', pens heartfelt note on wrapping up film
Akshay Kumar (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Megastar Akshay Kumar on Saturday wrapped up the shooting for his upcoming film 'Atrangi Re' and penned a thank you note for his co-stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. The actor also shared his first look from the film and going by it, one can guess that he might be playing the role of a magician. The 'Good Newwz' star took to Twitter and shared the first look of his character from the forthcoming film.

The photo sees Akshay dressed in a black designer suit and a huge hat as he holds a king of hearts card on his palm. The actor is seen smiling wickedly as he poses for the lens. Akshay seems to bear a look that has an uncanny resemblance to a magician. The 'Namaste London' star penned a note of gratitude for his co-stars and said, "It's the last day of #AtrangiRe and I can't wait for you'll to experience the magic created by @aanandlrai. Also a big thank you to my co-stars @saraalikhan95 and @dhanushkraja for letting me be a part of this beautiful film. An @arrahman musical. Written by: #HimanshuSharma."

Akshay began shooting for 'Atrangi Re' in December last year. A while back, pictures from the sets of the film in Agra created a splash on the internet. They offered a glimpse into the world of 'Atrangi Re' with Akshay in the avatar of a king and Sara in an all-pink ethnic ensemble. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the movie is presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films. 'Atrangi Re' is written by Himanshu Sharma and the musical maestro AR Rahman has composed the album for the film with songs penned by Irshad Kamil. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Serum Institute delays expected launch of Novavax vaccine in India

The launch in India of a new COVID-19 vaccine developed jointly by the Serum Institute of India and U.S.-based biotech firm Novavax is likely to be delayed to September, the Indian companys boss said on Saturday. Adar Poonawalla, the chief ...

Mamata's purported audio clip seeking help from BJP leader to win Nandigram stirs row in Bengal

A huge controversy erupted on Saturday amid the polling for 30 assembly seats in West Bengal, with the BJP releasing an audio clip where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is purportedly heard cajoling a BJP leader from Nandigram to rejoin the ...

Belarus warns demonstrators of criminal charges as fresh protests brew

Belarus authorities warned on Saturday that anyone participating in protests is liable to criminal prosecution, as armoured vehicles and police buses moved into the centre of Minsk ahead of an expected new round of protests. Opposition figu...

Rugby-Queensland Reds continue perfect run in Super Rugby AU

Second half substitute Alex Mafi scored a hat-trick of tries as the Queensland Reds kept up their perfect start to this years Super Rugby AU campaign with a 46-14 away win at the New South Wales Waratahs at Stadium Australia on Saturday. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021