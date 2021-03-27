Left Menu

'Made In Heaven' S2 is more powerful, complex: Arjun Mathur

We started shooting two weeks ago, we have a long way to go, we have to shoot till July, Mathur told PTI about the shows season two.The actor, who had earned an International Emmy nomination for his performance in the show, said his professional life remains the same, though there are better offers coming his way now.I have never chased overnight superstardom.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-03-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 17:59 IST
'Made In Heaven' S2 is more powerful, complex: Arjun Mathur

Actor Arjun Mathur says he is excited to work on the second season of his critically-acclaimed series ''Made In Heaven'' as it is more ''powerful'' and complex''.

The show, which debuted on Amazon Prime Video in March 2019, focused on two wedding planners -- Mathur's Karan Mehra and Sobhita Dhulipala's Tara Khanna -- navigating the big fat and often complicated Indian weddings while balancing conflicts in their own life.

The show's team started shooting for the sophomore chapter recently.

''This is even more powerful, complex for me to portray and I am excited to bring this journey to life. We started shooting two weeks ago, we have a long way to go, we have to shoot till July,'' Mathur told PTI about the show's season two.

The actor, who had earned an International Emmy nomination for his performance in the show, said his professional life remains the same, though there are better offers coming his way now.

''I have never chased overnight superstardom. I have always believed in the slow and steady journey, a long journey. Even after the Emmy nomination, it is not that my life changed overnight. ''My Emmy nomination came in September 2020 and in 2020 work was at standstill. As work has started up again, the offers that have started coming my way are better and better, the filmmakers who want to work with me are better and better,'' Mathur said.

Besides ''Made In Heaven'', the actor will also be seen in season two of murder-mystery series ''Gone Game'' and Lionsgate Play upcoming college drama series ''U-Special''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Salvager hopes to free ship blocking Suez Canal by start of next week

A giant container ship grounded in the Suez Canal could be freed by the start of next week if heavier tugboats, dredging and a high tide succeed in dislodging it, a Dutch firm working to free the vessel said.The 400-metre 430-yard long Ever...

Delhi Court appoints Local Commissioner to oversee sealing of advocate Mehmood Pracha's computer

A court here on Saturday appointed a Local Commissioner LC and directed the police to coordinate with him a visit to advocate Mehmood Prachas office to seal his computer in a case of alleged tutoring of a witness in connection with the nort...

Assam elections: 72.10 percent of 81.09 lakh electors exercise their franchise till 5 pm in 47 assembly seats where polling is underway for the first phase.

Assam elections 72.10 percent of 81.09 lakh electors exercise their franchise till 5 pm in 47 assembly seats where polling is underway for the first phase....

Impasse on farmers will end if farm bodies are willing: Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday said the deadlock over the ongoing farmers agitation will end the day the leaders of farm unions decide to sort out this issue.The government will also find a way out. The Centre i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021