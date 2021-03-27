Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 18:27 IST
People News Roundup: Putin tells how he fell off horse; Popular children's book author Beverly Cleary dies at 104 and more
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Image) Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Popular children's book author Beverly Cleary dies at 104

American children's book author Beverly Cleary, who responded to a young reader's plea for realistic characters by bringing rare insight and humor to the lives of Ramona Quimby, Henry Huggins and the other children who populated her more than 40 books, has died at age 104, publisher HarperCollins said. Cleary died on Thursday at her home in Carmel, California, where she had lived since the 1960s, a statement from HarperCollins said. No cause of death was given.

U.S. novelist Larry McMurtry, who wrote 'Lonesome Dove,' dead at 84

Larry McMurtry, who wrote of complex relationships in novels such as "The Last Picture Show" and "Terms of Endearment," and then helped redefine the American Old West with the epic "Lonesome Dove," has died at 84, his publicist said on Friday. The cause was heart failure, according to publicist Amanda Lundberg, who said by email the author was surrounded by loved ones, including his wife Norma Faye and long-time writing partner, Diana Ossana, when he died on Thursday night.

Putin tells how he fell off horse

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has in the past presented himself sitting proud, bare-chested on a horse, but on Friday he admitted to taking a fall. The 68-year-old who has been in power in Russia for more than two decades as president or prime minister has carefully cultivated a macho image for years with a series of photo opps.

