Lil Nas X dedicates new song 'Montero' to his childhood self

With the release of his new song 'Montero', American singer and rapper Lil Nas X, on Friday has revealed that the track is dedicated to his childhood self when he tried to keep his sexuality a 'secret'.

With the release of his new song 'Montero', American singer and rapper Lil Nas X, has revealed that the track is dedicated to his childhood self when he tried to keep his sexuality a 'secret'. The Grammy-award winning musician, who had recently released his new single 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)', wrote an emotional yet powerful note to his 14-year-old self on Instagram, where he reflected on how he tried to hide about his sexuality in childhood.

The 21-year old star addressed the note to "14-year-old montero," referring to his birth name, Montero Lamar Hill. He wrote, "I wrote a song with our name in it. it's about a guy i met last summer. I know we promised to never come out publicly, i know we promised to never be 'that' type of gay person, i know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist."

Nas continued, "you see this is very scary for me, people will be angry, they will say i'm pushing an agenda. but the truth is, i am." The 'Old town road' star added that his agenda is to make people understand to stay away from other people's lives and stop dictating them about who they should be. In the end, he signed the moving note from his stage name 'lnx'.

According to E! News, the music video for 'MONTERO' opens with a portrayal presenting an otherworldly world that is like the Garden of Eden, which is referenced in the verses. Viewers hear, "In life, we hide the parts of ourselves we don't want the world to see. We lock them away. We tell them no. We banish them. But here, we don't. Welcome to Montero." The enticing track portrays his relationship with a red devil figure and finishes with Nas taking the horns off his head and putting them all alone. The vocalist sprouts dark wings, while his eyes shine with light.

E! News reported that Lil Nas X has been chipping away at new music all through the previous year. In September, the singer told E's! Zanna Roberts Rassi that the Covid pandemic has really assisted him with getting propelled to create more freely. "Quarantine has probably been the best thing that could have happened to me where I am in my career right now. It's given me so much time to think through while creating music," he said, explaining, "I don't really have to hear so many outside voices while I'm creating because I'm in the comfort of my home."

In the past, the 'HOLIDAY' singer has also gotten candid in various interviews about the challenges he faced growing up because of his sexual orientation. (ANI)

