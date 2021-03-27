Left Menu

Sara Ali Khan pens note of thanks to team 'Atrangi Re'

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan has been in the work mode, shooting for her next 'Atrangi Re' alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. After all the hard work, finally, the actor has concluded the shoot for the film and wrote a heartfelt post to thank the team.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 20:48 IST
Dhanush, Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan has been in the work mode, shooting for her next 'Atrangi Re' alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. After all the hard work, finally, the actor has concluded the shoot for the film and wrote a heartfelt post to thank the team. "That's a film wrap. Ek saal baad (after one year)", Sara wrote.

The 'Kedarnath' actor penned a note of thanks to the director of the film and wrote, "Thank you so much @aanandlrai sir for giving me this role, this film and this opportunity. But more than that thank you for your unconditional love, unwavering support, the best India darshan, delicious khana, early morning sunrise drives to location, sufi ginger water evenings, and the most memorable year with the best team" She also acknowledged her co-star Dhanush for always being helpful and motivating on the set. Continuing with the note, Sara also thanked the 'Raanjhanaa, star for introducing her to the South Indian food.

She wrote, "Thank you for introducing me to your amazing music and mouth-watering varieties of South Indian food (even though we could've avoided that indulgence during shoots)" While concluding her note of thanks, the 25-year-old actor also hailed Akshay Kumar for bringing "love, laughter, energy and positivity on the set".

Earlier, in the day, the 'Good Newwz' star also announced the wrap-up for the film and shared his first look as a magician in the movie. The filming of the movie started in December last year. A while back, pictures from the sets of the film in Agra created a splash on the internet. They offered a glimpse into the world of 'Atrangi Re' with Akshay in the avatar of a king and Sara in an all-pink ethnic ensemble.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, the movie is presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films. 'Atrangi Re' is written by Himanshu Sharma and the musical maestro AR Rahman has composed the album for the film with songs penned by Irshad Kamil. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

