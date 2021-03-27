Left Menu

After working their fingers to the bone, Rohit Shetty is all set to shoot for the final schedule of his upcoming Bollywood film titled 'Cirkus', starring Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 21:50 IST
Rohit Shetty heads towards final schedule of 'Cirkus
Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh in a still from 'Cirkus' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Shetty hopped on to his Instagram and posted a behind-the-scene picture featuring himself with Ranveer Singh standing under the spotlights.

The picture also unveils Ranveer's look who is seen sporting an all-black formal ensemble, while Shetty calls the shots. Taking to the captions, the 48-year-old filmmaker wrote, "It's been a hell of a ride so far! And now... The final countdown begins! Heading towards the final schedule of CIRKUS."

The picture also unveils Ranveer's look who is seen sporting an all-black formal ensemble, while Shetty calls the shots. Taking to the captions, the 48-year-old filmmaker wrote, "It's been a hell of a ride so far! And now... The final countdown begins! Heading towards the final schedule of CIRKUS."

The leading man of the film, Ranveer Singh also shared the same post on his Instagram account and within a few minutes of being posted, the picture gained more than two lakh likes including many comments from fellow celebrities and fans. Ranveer and Rohit are currently working on their upcoming film 'Cirkus'. The film, which is said to be an adaptation of the Shakespearean play 'The Comedy of Errors', also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, among others.

Shetty, who will be directing and producing 'Cirkus', has collaborated with Bhushan Kumar for the first time for this flick. The movie which will see Ranveer Singh opting for a double role for the first time is expected to get a theatrical release this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

