Burglars hit Beyonce's storage units, USD 1 million goods stolen

American pop star Beyonce's storage units were broken into by burglars who made the theft of more than USD 1 million worth of valuables, on Saturday (local time). The Grammy-winner singer is the latest one to have storage units burglarized.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that, "3 L.A. area storage units filled with Beyonce goodies were hit twice by thieves earlier this month, and the culprits swiped her expensive handbags and dresses." According to the sources, the storage units were rented out by Bey's production company titled Parkwood Entertainment.

The law enforcement spokesperson also told TMZ that, "The burglars came back within a week, and took down 3 storage units in the same facility ... making off with handbags, kids toys and photos belonging to one of Beyonce's stylists." The 'Beautiful liar' is the latest celebrity whose storage units have been burglarized. Earlier, the same kind of robbery incident has happened with pop-star Miley Cyrus who expensive clothes, family photos and mementoes were robbed from her storage space.

TMZ reported that the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has been investigating the theft; however, there are no arrests yet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)