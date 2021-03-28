Left Menu

People News Roundup: Popular children's book author Beverly Cleary dies; US novelist Larry McMurry dead and more

U.S. novelist Larry McMurtry, who wrote 'Lonesome Dove,' dead at 84 Larry McMurtry, who wrote of complex relationships in novels such as "The Last Picture Show" and "Terms of Endearment," and then helped redefine the American Old West with the epic "Lonesome Dove," has died at 84, his publicist said on Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2021 02:42 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 02:30 IST
People News Roundup: Popular children's book author Beverly Cleary dies; US novelist Larry McMurry dead and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Popular children's book author Beverly Cleary dies at 104

American children's book author Beverly Cleary, who responded to a young reader's plea for realistic characters by bringing rare insight and humor to the lives of Ramona Quimby, Henry Huggins and the other children who populated her more than 40 books, has died at age 104, publisher HarperCollins said. Cleary died on Thursday at her home in Carmel, California, where she had lived since the 1960s, a statement from HarperCollins said. No cause of death was given.

U.S. novelist Larry McMurtry, who wrote 'Lonesome Dove,' dead at 84

Larry McMurtry, who wrote of complex relationships in novels such as "The Last Picture Show" and "Terms of Endearment," and then helped redefine the American Old West with the epic "Lonesome Dove," has died at 84, his publicist said on Friday. The cause was heart failure, according to publicist Amanda Lundberg, who said by email the author was surrounded by loved ones, including his wife Norma Faye and long-time writing partner, Diana Ossana, when he died on Thursday night.

Putin tells how he fell off horse

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has in the past presented himself sitting proud, bare-chested on a horse, but on Friday he admitted to taking a fall. The 68-year-old who has been in power in Russia for more than two decades as president or prime minister has carefully cultivated a macho image for years with a series of photo opps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

Song Hye-kyo is back after two years in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up'

Tawhida Ben Cheikh: Google dedicates doodle to Tunisia's first female physician

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 launching on March 29

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Belgium fight back to draw 1-1 against Czech Republic

Romelu Lukakus second-half strike helped Belgium salvage a 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic on Saturday in an entertaining World Cup qualifier in which both sides were denied by the woodwork a number of times. Lukas Provod gave the home ...

Myanmar: UN chief condemns killing of civilians during brutal crackdown on protestors

In a statement issued by Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres said, the continuing military crackdown...is unacceptable and demands a firm, unified and resolute international response. I am deeply shocked by the ...

Health News Roundup: Britain nearing vaccine deal with European Union; Beijing and UAW to work together and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Britain nearing vaccine deal with European Union The TimesBritain is close to striking a vaccine deal with the European Union as soon as this weekend that will remove the threat of the bl...

Science News Roundup: Octopus research yields insight into the evolution of sleep

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Octopus research yields insight into the evolution of sleepThe octopus is an extraordinary creature - and not only because of its eight limbs, three hearts, blue blood, ink squirting, ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021